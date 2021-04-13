 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 404,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,689 in Lee County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 404,194 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,442 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 116,309 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,280 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 5,789 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 403,928 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 12. Since the last report, 266 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 12.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,075,276 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 13.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 48,081. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 13, the ADPH reports 130,154 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 13, the ADPH reports there are 8,689 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,741 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,227 in Russell County, and 1,256 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, April 12, there were 8,674 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,740 in Chambers County, 3,226 cases in Russell County, and 1,256 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 325,733 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

