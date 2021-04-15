UPDATE: Alabama reports 404,631 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,701 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 404,631 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,453 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 116,570 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,283 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 5,761 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 404,401 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 14. Since the last report, 230 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 14.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,159,383 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 15.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 48,240. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 15, the ADPH reports 130,635 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 15, the ADPH reports there are 8,701 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,742 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,227 in Russell County, and 1,261 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 328,752 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.