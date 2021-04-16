UPDATE: Alabama reports 404,892 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,711 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 404,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,456 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 116,731 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,283 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 5,748 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 404,631 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 15. Since the last report, 261 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 16.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,195,915 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 16.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 48,316. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 16, the ADPH reports 130,866 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 16, the ADPH reports there are 8,711 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,741 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,228 in Russell County, and 1,262 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 328,752 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.