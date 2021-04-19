UPDATE: Alabama reports 405,476 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,731 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 405,476 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,498 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 117,036 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,292 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 5,990 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 404,892 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 16. Since the last report, 584 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 16.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,244,860 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 19.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 48,476. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 19, the ADPH reports 131,440 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 19, the ADPH reports there are 8,731 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,742 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,233 in Russell County, and 1,263 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 328,752 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.