 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 405,760 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,733 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 405,760 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,507 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 118,195 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,291 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,549 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 405,476 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 19. Since the last report, 284 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 19.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,275,642 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 20.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 48,476. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 20, the ADPH reports 131,568 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 20, the ADPH reports there are 8,733 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,745 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,234 in Russell County, and 1,265 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, April 19, there were 8,731 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,742 in Chambers County, 3,233 cases in Russell County, and 1,263 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 328,752 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

