 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 406,855 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,759 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 406,855 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,544 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 118,622 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,296 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,937 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 406,536 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 22. Since the last report, 319 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 22.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,377,497 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 23.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 48,603. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 23, the ADPH reports 132,225 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 23, the ADPH reports there are 8,759 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,746 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,236 in Russell County, and 1,277 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, April 22, there were 8,755 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,746 in Chambers County, 3,234 cases in Russell County, and 1,276 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 331,915 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

