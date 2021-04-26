UPDATE: Alabama reports 407,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,773 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 407,429 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,554 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 118,919 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,298 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,957 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 406,855 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 23. Since the last report, 574 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 23.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,425,615 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 26.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 48,615. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 26, the ADPH reports 132,720 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 26, the ADPH reports there are 8,773 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,750 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,242 in Russell County, and 1,282 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 132,720 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.