UPDATE: Alabama reports 407,666 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,780 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 407,666 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,556 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 119,041 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,298 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,809 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 407,429 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 26. Since the last report, 237 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 26.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,447,756 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 27.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 48,760. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 27, the ADPH reports 133,126 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 27, the ADPH reports there are 8,780 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,750 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,243 in Russell County, and 1,282 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, April 26, there were 8,773 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,750 in Chambers County, 3,242 cases in Russell County, and 1,282 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 132,720 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.