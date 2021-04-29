UPDATE: Alabama reports 408,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,794 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 408,212 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,586 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 119,301 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,301 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,826 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 407,946 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 28. Since the last report, 266 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 28.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,501,390 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 29.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 48,786. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 29, the ADPH reports 133,566 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 29, the ADPH reports there are 8,794 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,755 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,247 in Russell County, and 1,285 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, April 28, there were 8,787 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,753 in Chambers County, 3,245 cases in Russell County, and 1,284 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 335,669 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.