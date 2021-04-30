UPDATE: Alabama reports 408,438 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,796 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 408,438 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,590 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 119,484 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,306 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,859 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 408,212 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 29. Since the last report, 226 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 29.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,529,107 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 30.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 48,824. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 30, the ADPH reports 133,836 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 30, the ADPH reports there are 8,796 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,756 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,250 in Russell County, and 1,285 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 335,669 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.