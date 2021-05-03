UPDATE: Alabama reports 409,028 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,804 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 409,028 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,602 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 119,756 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,311 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,771 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 408,438 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 30. Since the last report, 590 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 30.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,562,136 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on May 3.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,008. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 3, the ADPH reports 134,324 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 3, the ADPH reports there are 8,804 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,756 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,255 in Russell County, and 1,286 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, April 30, there were 8,796 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,756 in Chambers County, 3,250 cases in Russell County, and 1,285 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 335,669 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.