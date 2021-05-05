UPDATE: Alabama reports 409,391 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,812 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 409,391 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,614 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 120,055 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,316 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,519 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 409,028 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 3. Since the last report, 363 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 3.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,090. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 5, the ADPH reports 134,611 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 5, the ADPH reports there are 8,812 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,757 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,257 in Russell County, and 1,287 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, May 3, there were 8,804 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,756 in Chambers County, 3,255 cases in Russell County, and 1,286 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 335,669 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.