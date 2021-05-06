UPDATE: Alabama reports 409,697 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,824 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 409,697 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,626 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 120,314 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,320 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,370 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 409,391 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 5. Since the last report, 306 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 5.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,631,645 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on May 6.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,090. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 6, the ADPH reports 134,851 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 6, the ADPH reports there are 8,824 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,765 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,262 in Russell County, and 1,287 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 338,587 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.