 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 410,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,836 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 410,483 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,648 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 120,611 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,330 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,327 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 409,937 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 7. Since the last report, 546 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 7.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,689,674 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on May 10.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,202. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 10, the ADPH reports 135,849 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 10, the ADPH reports there are 8,849 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,7070 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,267 in Russell County, and 1,285 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, May 7, there were 8,836 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,770 in Chambers County, 3,263 cases in Russell County, and 1,286 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 509,800 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

*ADPH Notice 05/08/2021: The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues to examine its COVID-19 data in order to provide the most accurate picture of the current status of this pandemic. In order to reflect numbers of COVID-19 presumed recoveries, ADPH Infectious Disease and Outbreak (IDO) team reviewed our Alabama NEDSS Base Surveillance System (ALNBS) and updated some parameters. This update now allows ADPH to report presumed recoveries from COVID of 509,800 persons. ADPH expects that this number will increase and continue to be reflective of our definition of presumed recoveries.

