UPDATE: Alabama reports 410,631 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,771 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 410,631 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,651 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 120,773 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,334 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,186 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 410,483 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 10. Since the last report, 148 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 10.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,703,330 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on May 11.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,342. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 11, the ADPH reports 136,040 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 11, the ADPH reports there are 1,771 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,771 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,267 in Russell County, and 1,287 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, May 10, there were 8,849 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,770 in Chambers County, 3,267 cases in Russell County, and 1,285 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 509,800 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

*ADPH Notice 05/08/2021: The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues to examine its COVID-19 data in order to provide the most accurate picture of the current status of this pandemic. In order to reflect numbers of COVID-19 presumed recoveries, ADPH Infectious Disease and Outbreak (IDO) team reviewed our Alabama NEDSS Base Surveillance System (ALNBS) and updated some parameters. This update now allows ADPH to report presumed recoveries from COVID of 509,800 persons. ADPH expects that this number will increase and continue to be reflective of our definition of presumed recoveries.