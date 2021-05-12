 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 410,884 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,857 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 410,884 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,659 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 120,867 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,338 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,170 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 410,631 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 11. Since the last report, 253 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 11.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,722,909 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on May 12.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,432. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 12, the ADPH reports 136,203 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 12, the ADPH reports there are 8,857 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,775 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,273 in Russell County, and 1,292 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, May 11, there were 1,771 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,771 in Chambers County, 3,267 cases in Russell County, and 1,287 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 509,800 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

