UPDATE: Alabama reports 413,590 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,909 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 413,590 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,682 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 124,223 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,342 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,834 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 410,884 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 12. Since the last report, 2.706 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 12.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,759,652 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on May 14.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,432. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 14, the ADPH reports 136,656 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 14, the ADPH reports there are 8,909 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,779 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,286 in Russell County, and 1,295 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, May 12, there were 8,857 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,775 in Chambers County, 3,273 cases in Russell County, and 1,292 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 509,800 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.