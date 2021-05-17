UPDATE: Alabama reports 415,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,952 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 415,435 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,697 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 124,832 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,341 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,597 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 413,590 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 14. Since the last report, 1,845 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 14.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,786,441 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on May 17

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,494. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 17, the ADPH reports 137,554 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 17, the ADPH reports there are 8,952 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,791 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,298 in Russell County, and 1,295 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 509,800 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.