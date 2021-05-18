 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 415,726 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,957 in Lee County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 415,726 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,700 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 124,877 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,343 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,459 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 415,435 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 17. Since the last report, 291 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 17.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,799,897 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on May 18.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,574. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 18, the ADPH reports 137,690 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 18, the ADPH reports there are 8,957 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,791 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,300 in Russell County, and 1,295 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, May 17, there were 8,952 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,779 in Chambers County, 3,298 cases in Russell County, and 1,295 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 509,800 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

