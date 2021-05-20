UPDATE: Alabama reports 416,144 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,966 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 416,144 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,729 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 125,086 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,348 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,297 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 415,932 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 19. Since the last report, 212 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 19.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,829,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on May 20.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,661. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 20, the ADPH reports 138,077 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 20, the ADPH reports there are 8,966 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,796 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,306 in Russell County, and 1,296 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 509,800 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.