UPDATE: Alabama reports 416,808 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,980 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 416,808 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,756 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 125,448 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,356 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,095 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 416,375 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 21. Since the last report, 433 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 21.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,738. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 24, the ADPH reports 138,807 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 24, the ADPH reports there are 8,980 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,807 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,314 in Russell County, and 1,298 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, May 21, there were 8,976 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,800 in Chambers County, 3,310 cases in Russell County, and 1,297 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 509,800 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.