UPDATE: Alabama reports 417,178 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 9,001 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 417,178 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,777 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 125,653 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,361 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 2,013 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 417,001 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 24. Since the last report, 177 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 24.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,802. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 26, the ADPH reports 139,103 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 26, the ADPH reports there are 9,001 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,809 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,315 in Russell County, and 1,299 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, May 25, there were 8,987 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,808 in Chambers County, 3,315 cases in Russell County, and 1,299 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 509,800 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.