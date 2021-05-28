UPDATE: Alabama reports 417,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 9,012 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 417,360 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,779 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 125,817 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,361 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 2,907 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 417,178 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 26. Since the last report, 182 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 26.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,856. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 27, the ADPH reports 139,251 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 27, the ADPH reports there are 9,012 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,811 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,320 in Russell County, and 1,300 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 509,800 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.