UPDATE: Alabama reports 418,395 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 9,029 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 418,395 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,806 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 126,203 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,361 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 2,190 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 417,178 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 27. Since the last report, 1,217 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 27.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,998. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On June 2, the ADPH reports 140,135 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, June 2, the ADPH reports there are 9,029 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,824 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,334 in Russell County, and 1,305 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, May 27, there were 9,012 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,811 in Chambers County, 3,320 cases in Russell County, and 1,300 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.