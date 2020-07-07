UPDATE: Alabama reports 45,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 1,433 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:30/2:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 45,263 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,007 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 522 probable COVID-19 cases and 26 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 13,511 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 44,375 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 6.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 2,961

Today, in Lee County, there are 1,433 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 643 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 568 cases in Russell County, and 353 positive cases in Barbour County.

On July 6, there were 1,411 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 642 in Chambers County, 565 cases in Russell County, and 353 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 22,082 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.