UPDATE: Alabama reports 46,424 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,463 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:45/2:45 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 46,424 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,032 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 538 probable COVID-19 cases and 26 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 13,665 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 45,263 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 3,006.

Today, in Lee County, there are 1,463 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 647 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 589 cases in Russell County, and 362 positive cases in Barbour County.

Yesterday, there were 1,433 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 643 in Chambers County, 568 cases in Russell County, and 353 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 22,082 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.