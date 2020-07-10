UPDATE: Alabama reports 49,892 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,535 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3/2 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 49,892 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,077 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 616 probable COVID-19 cases and 27 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 15,120 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 48,588 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 3,089.

Today, in Lee County, there are 1,535 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 664 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 665 cases in Russell County, and 377 positive cases in Barbour County.

Yesterday, there were 1,494 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 657 in Chambers County, 657 cases in Russell County, and 367 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 25,783 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.