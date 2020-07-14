UPDATE: Alabama reports 56,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,716 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:15/2:15 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 56,441 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,136 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 814 probable COVID-19 cases and 28 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 17,301 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 54,768 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 7,123.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, in Lee County, there are 1,716 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 693 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 734 cases in Russell County, and 413 positive cases in Barbour County.

Yesterday, there were 1,647 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 685 in Chambers County, 713 cases in Russell County, and 402 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 25,783 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 93° 74°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 75°

Sunday

95° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 76°

Monday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

85°

10 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Clear
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
80°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories