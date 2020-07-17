UPDATE: Alabama reports 62,111 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,922 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3/2 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 62,111 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,232 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 980 probable COVID-19 cases and 33 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 19,997 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 60,158 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 7,584, as of 3/2 p.m. CDT.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, in Lee County, there are 1,922 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 717 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 857 cases in Russell County, and 448 positive cases in Barbour County.

Yesterday, there were 1,861 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 710 in Chambers County, 811 cases in Russell County, and 444 positive cases in Barbour County.

Addressing COVID-19 concerns statewide as the number of cases in Alabama continue to surge upward, Governor Kay Ivey issued a new amended Safer at Home Order on July 15, mandating masks be worn in public and in instances where close contact with other people is unavoidable. That mandate is set to expire on July 31.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 29,736 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.