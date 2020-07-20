UPDATE: Alabama reports 67,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,043 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:15/2:15 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 67,711 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,257 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 1,180 probable COVID-19 cases and 34 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 22,888 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 62,111 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 17.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 7,782, as of 3/2 p.m. CDT.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, in Lee County, there are 2,043 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 739 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 936 cases in Russell County, and 479 positive cases in Barbour County.

On July 17, there were 1,922 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 717 in Chambers County, 857 cases in Russell County, and 448 positive cases in Barbour County.

Addressing COVID-19 concerns statewide as the number of cases in Alabama continue to surge upward, Governor Kay Ivey issued a new amended Safer at Home Order on July 15, mandating masks be worn in public and in instances where close contact with other people is unavoidable. That mandate is set to expire on July 31.

In other COVID-centric news, the Bahamas banned U.S. tourist travel due to ongoing concerns over the virus’s spread across the country.

President Donald Trump says “good things” are happening in the latest round of virus aid talks on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers return for session.

The Food and Drug Administration also approved emergency pooled testing for COVID-19 samples on July 18, allowing up to four individual swab specimens. Officials say this will allow more people to be tested using fewer tests.

Aldi became the latest grocery store chain to require customers to wear face masks when shopping, with the policy change to take effect on July 27.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 29,736 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.