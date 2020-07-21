UPDATE: Alabama reports 69,075 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,088 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:30/2:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 69,075 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,268 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 1,283 probable COVID-19 cases and 35 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 22,843 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 67,711 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 8,368.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, in Lee County, there are 2,088 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 743 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 950 cases in Russell County, and 484 positive cases in Barbour County.

Yesterday, July 20, there were 2,043 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 739 in Chambers County, 936 cases in Russell County, and 479 positive cases in Barbour County.

A 10-year-old boy from Fort Payne, Ala. wrote a thank you letter to Governor Kay Ivey after his grandmother survived COVID-19, supporting masks across the state as more cases of the virus are diagnosed.

Small towns in Alabama are still working hard to recover from the economic effects of COVID-19, as revenues across the U.S., shrunk by the virus, continue to be a concern for recovery and reopening.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 29,736 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.