UPDATE: Alabama reports 70,413 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,117 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:15/2:15 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 70,413 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,325 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 1,400 probable COVID-19 cases and 39 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 22,396 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 69,075 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 8,368.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, in Lee County, there are 2,117 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 748 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 965 cases in Russell County, and 487 positive cases in Barbour County.

Yesterday, July 21, there were 2,088 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 743 in Chambers County, 950 cases in Russell County, and 484 positive cases in Barbour County.

The Russell County School District announced a delay to in-person instruction, pushing a physical return to school until at least Sept. 10, 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The district says this will not prevent school from restarting remotely on Aug. 10.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 29,736 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.