UPDATE: Alabama reports 72,696 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,172 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:15/2:15 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 72,696 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,357 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 1,516 probable COVID-19 cases and 40 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 23,206 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 70,413 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 8,748.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, in Lee County, there are 2,172 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 756 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 991 cases in Russell County, and 501 positive cases in Barbour County.

Yesterday, July 22, there were 2,117 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 748 in Chambers County, 965 cases in Russell County, and 487 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 32,510 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.