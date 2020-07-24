UPDATE: Alabama reports 74,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,194 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 74,365 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,395 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 1,640 probable COVID-19 cases and 43 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 23,334 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 72,696 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 8,995.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, in Lee County, there are 2,194 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 759 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,006 cases in Russell County, and 507 positive cases in Barbour County.

Yesterday, July 23, there were 2,172 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 756 in Chambers County, 991 cases in Russell County, and 501 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 32,510 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

