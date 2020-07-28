UPDATE: Alabama reports 80,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,322 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:45/2:45 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 80,309 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,446 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 2,057 probable COVID-19 cases and 45 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 22,505 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 79,129 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 27. 1,180 new cases were confirmed since the last update.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 9,694.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, July 28, in Lee County, there are 2,322 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 790 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,104 cases in Russell County, and 535 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, July 27, there were 2,286 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 779 in Chambers County, 1,081 cases in Russell County, and 529 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 32,510 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

