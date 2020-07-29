UPDATE: Alabama reports 81,572 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,356 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:45/2:45 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 81,572 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,489 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 2,210 probable COVID-19 cases and 49 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 21,947 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 80,309 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 28. 1,180 new cases were confirmed since the last update.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 9,893.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, July 28, in Lee County, there are 2,356 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 796 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,121 cases in Russell County, and 538 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, July 27, there were 2,322 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 790 in Chambers County, 1,104 cases in Russell County, and 535 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 32,510 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.