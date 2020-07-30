UPDATE: Alabama reports 83,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,386 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:15/2:15 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 83,495 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,516 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 2,267 probable COVID-19 cases and 49 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 21,956 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 81,572 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 29. 1,923 new cases were confirmed since the last update.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 10,070.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, July 30, in Lee County, there are 2,386 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 800 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,143 cases in Russell County, and 539 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, July 29, there were 2,356 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 796 in Chambers County, 1,121 cases in Russell County, and 538 positive cases in Barbour County.

Additionally, the ADPH shared the following message on their COVID-19 tracker:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues to receive laboratory reports of tests for SARS-CoV-2 through our electronic system. Currently, ADPH is experiencing technical difficulties with testing numbers updating on the dashboard. Numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to post correctly. ADPH Information Technology (IT) is working to resolve this issue and appreciates your patience.

Posted on July 29, 2020

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 35,401 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Friday

90° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 72°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

94° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 72°

Monday

91° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories