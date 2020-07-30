UPDATE: Alabama reports 83,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,386 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:15/2:15 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 83,495 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,516 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 2,267 probable COVID-19 cases and 49 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 21,956 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 81,572 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 29. 1,923 new cases were confirmed since the last update.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 10,070.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, July 30, in Lee County, there are 2,386 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 800 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,143 cases in Russell County, and 539 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, July 29, there were 2,356 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 796 in Chambers County, 1,121 cases in Russell County, and 538 positive cases in Barbour County.

Additionally, the ADPH shared the following message on their COVID-19 tracker:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues to receive laboratory reports of tests for SARS-CoV-2 through our electronic system. Currently, ADPH is experiencing technical difficulties with testing numbers updating on the dashboard. Numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to post correctly. ADPH Information Technology (IT) is working to resolve this issue and appreciates your patience. Posted on July 29, 2020

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 35,401 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.