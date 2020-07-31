UPDATE: Alabama reports 85,278 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,430 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 85,278 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,531 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 2,445 probable COVID-19 cases and 49 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 21,772 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 83,495 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 29. 1,783 new cases were confirmed since the last update.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 10,070.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, July 30, in Lee County, there are 2,430 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 806 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,161 cases in Russell County, and 550 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 35,401 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

