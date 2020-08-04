UPDATE: Alabama reports 90,890 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,519 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 90,890 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,611 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 2,812 probable COVID-19 cases and 55 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 21,167 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 89,927 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 963 new cases were confirmed since the last update.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 10,865.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 4, in Lee County, there are 2,519 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 828 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,247 cases in Russell County, and 563 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 3, there were 2,505 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 821 in Chambers County, 1,233 cases in Russell County, and 563 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 35,401 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.