UPDATE: Alabama reports 91,776 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,554 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 91,776 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,639 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 2,878 probable COVID-19 cases and 56 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 20,155 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 90,890 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 886 new cases were confirmed since the last update.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 11,100.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 4, in Lee County, there are 2,554 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 832 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,267 cases in Russell County, and 564 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 4, there were 2,519 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 828 in Chambers County, 1,247 cases in Russell County, and 563 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 37,923 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 72°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 10% 93° 72°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 93° 73°

Saturday

96° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 73°

Sunday

97° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 97° 75°

Monday

97° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 97° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
88°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss