UPDATE: Alabama reports 93,402 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,588 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 93,402 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,654 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 3,190 probable COVID-19 cases and 60 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 19,739 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 91,776 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,626 new cases were confirmed since the last update.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 11,313

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 4, in Lee County, there are 2,588 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 835 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,277 cases in Russell County, and 565 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 4, there were 2,554 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 832 in Chambers County, 1,267 cases in Russell County, and 564 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 37,923 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

