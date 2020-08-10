UPDATE: Alabama reports 99,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,700 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 99,390 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,733 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 3,630 probable COVID-19 cases and 64 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 19,587 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 94,827 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,563 cases have been reported since Aug. 7.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 11,633.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 10, in Lee County, there are 2,700 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 844 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,387 cases in Russell County, and 576 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 7, there were 2,628 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 835 in Chambers County, 1,342 cases in Russell County, and 569 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 37,923 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.