UPDATE: Alabama reports 99,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,700 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 99,390 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,733 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 3,630 probable COVID-19 cases and 64 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 19,587 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 94,827 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,563 cases have been reported since Aug. 7.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 11,633.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 10, in Lee County, there are 2,700 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 844 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,387 cases in Russell County, and 576 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 7, there were 2,628 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 835 in Chambers County, 1,342 cases in Russell County, and 569 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 37,923 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 73°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early 50% 96° 73°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 90° 72°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 93° 74°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

90° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 73°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

76°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories