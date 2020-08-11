UPDATE: Alabama reports 99,926 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,708 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 99,926 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,781 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 3,925 probable COVID-19 cases and 66 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 18,801 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 99,390 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 536 cases have been reported since Aug. 10, according to the ADPH tracker.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 12,070.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 11, in Lee County, there are 2,708 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 847 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,389 cases in Russell County, and 579 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 37,923 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.