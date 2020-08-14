UPDATE: Alabama’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide is 102,196, with 2,735 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 102,196 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,825 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 4,061 probable COVID-19 cases and 69 probable deaths from COVID-19. Information about COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days is not currently available on the state’s website.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 101,496 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 700 cases have been reported since Aug. 13, according to the ADPH tracker.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 12,456.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 14, in Lee County, there are 2,735ported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,398 cases in Russell County, and 590 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 12, there were 2,736 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 848 in Chambers County, 1,391 cases in Russell County, and 586 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 41,523 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.