UPDATE: Alabama’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide is 104,595, with 2,779 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 104,595 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,855 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 4,409 probable COVID-19 cases and 70 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 13,973 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 102,196 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,399 cases have been reported since Aug. 14, according to the ADPH tracker.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 12,958.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 17, in Lee County, there are 2,779 reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 1,410 cases in Russell County, 855 in Chambers County, and 605 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 14, there were 2,735 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 848 in Chambers County, 1,398 cases in Russell County, and 590 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 41,523 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.