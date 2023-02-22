HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – Officials have released more information concerning a late-night crash that took the life of a Dothan doctor and his young daughter.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dr. Nidal Yunis, a cardiologist who has a practice out of Dothan, was fatally injured when the 2021 Lincoln Navigator he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, hit several trees, and overturned. Dr. Yunis was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

ALEA says the daughter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified the daughter as 13-year-old Shereen Yunis, a student at Houston Academy.

Two other passengers, Arwa Felfel Yunis, 50, and Zeid Nidal Yunis, 20, were injured in the crash and taken to Southeast Health for treatment. Officials say they are in stable condition

The crash occurred at approximately 10:55 p.m., on Highway 431 near the 47-mile marker, approximately five miles north of Abbeville.

At 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Houston Academy announced on social media that all classes and extra-curricular activities have been canceled. The school will hold a candlelight vigil for the Yunis family at 7-8 p.m. at the HA Amphitheater.

