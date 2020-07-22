UPDATE: Driver in Cunningham Drive train collision died of injuries, Lee County Coroner confirms

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A train collision with a construction vehicle that blocked traffic on the Cunningham Drive and CSX Railroad Crossing has left one man dead from his injuries, the Lee County Coroner confirmed.

On July 21, Opelika Police, Opelika Fire and Rescue, and East Alabama Medical Center EMS responded to the accident scene on Cunningham Drive, where a train had collided with a CAT tractor pulling a trailer with dual dump bins, according to the coroner’s office.

When they arrived, emergency responders found the driver, a 27-year-old man, with life threatening injuries. He was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham by a Lifesaver helicopter.

The man was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m. on July 21 in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at UAB, suffering from “massive internal injuries,” according to a release from the Lee County Coroner.

Opelika Police are investigating the accident at the Cunningham Drive train crossing near the old West Point Pepperell mill site. It is unclear how fast, or if, the vehicle was moving when it was struck and thrown off the road, according to officials.

The victim’s name is being withheld, pending notification of his next of kin. The Lee County Coroner’s office is investigating the accident alongside the Opelika Police Department.