UPDATE: Georgia reports 374,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,542 in Columbus

Alabama

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 374,181 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 32,483 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,223 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 6 as the state of Georgia reported 370,106 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,111 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 9.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 33,152 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,542 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 178 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,852 total cases today, Nov. 9. There were 3,115 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 878 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 9 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE
Fulton32786216063827
Gwinnett32267222445920
Cobb23155237047010
DeKalb22650108141117
Non-GA Resident1530790819327
Hall112011791846
Chatham97721381942
Clayton87885111834
Richmond839746818914
Cherokee77517641043
Bibb683517820612
Henry66786911236
Muscogee65422521783
Whitfield617530670
Clarke60501113501
Forsyth5098454550
Lowndes46618539028
Columbia4627672683
Douglas4371452785
Floyd4356298661
Glynn3887881058
Bartow3873399964
Houston3865365971
Carroll35851002808
Paulding3404644682
Dougherty33481961944
Bulloch31693833313
Troup31154641130
Coweta31031125634
Newton3045324992
Barrow2763184550
Jackson2638158444
Gordon2620252503
Walton2469334723
Baldwin238694671
Coffee2379249653
Fayette2279365581
Rockdale2275133431
Colquitt2169338405
Laurens2110334946
Walker209422471
Tift2020158667
Habersham194520762
Effingham191644291
Unknown190837361
Chattahoochee18522511
Polk1809234290
Ware1797621676
Spalding1703329665
Thomas1650141734
Catoosa162523250
Toombs154650593
Camden150453182
Liberty135430270
Decatur1344135374
Bryan134041161
Stephens132411430
Wayne1296154372
Emanuel1254114401
Murray122713110
Appling119591380
Gilmer109341242
Lumpkin109216181
White105912260
Chattooga103069292
Franklin101640191
Sumter976188682
Tattnall97258194
Dawson95029110
Union9507301
Burke921198122
Oconee911290320
Ben Hill90154343
Grady88854253
Harris87848260
Washington87278145
Jefferson87134352
Pickens86852122
Mitchell86756461
Fannin86426297
Madison862101125
Upson857481707
Putnam85469280
Peach83495260
Jeff Davis819103274
Elbert816120144
Monroe804110551
Butts779139441
Lee76586311
Haralson734265152
McDuffie729104170
Pierce713434252
Crisp685178244
Jones67934170
Dodge6663212911
Charlton65685105
Cook65471161
Bacon64581173
Hart63234195
Meriwether616114190
Worth61467351
Banks5991491
Greene59865252
Stewart57244170
Early57041350
Candler56525252
Brooks55454263
Morgan55317261
Bleckley519141271
Berrien509981510
Telfair506121253
Atkinson4935570
Evans4923275
Brantley490211131
Towns4834160
Jenkins4779330
Clinch47143130
Rabun4604110
Screven45825111
Lamar456110202
Oglethorpe44846131
Johnson44358242
Hancock4239450
Dade4101160
Seminole40926110
Pike407247124
Dooly38853180
Wilkinson38715170
Montgomery3723191
Irwin37118100
Wheeler36947181
Turner35250251
Pulaski35065230
Terrell34639321
Randolph34116300
Miller3323921
Wilkes3303770
McIntosh3271471
Lanier3244673
Treutlen31747120
Long2891850
Calhoun27819100
Macon26336121
Wilcox26265252
Jasper25512942
Heard2545860
Lincoln2511881
Echols2461320
Taylor24662130
Twiggs2317110
Marion21025100
Crawford2032160
Talbot1912480
Warren1732162
Clay124830
Schley1173620
Baker1001760
Glascock551120
Webster441220
Quitman431710
Taliaferro31200

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

