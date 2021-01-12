 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 648,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 10,210 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 648,694 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 45,177 hospitalized for treatment, and 10,444 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, Jan. 1, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 642,712 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 6,006 new cases were confirmed on Jan. 12, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 124,998 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 10,210 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 205 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,190 total cases today, Jan. 12. There were 4,501 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,559 total cases in Harris County, as of the Jan. 12 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATH
Gwinnett60689731759042
Fulton58685703477352
Cobb43251927358928
DeKalb40354324051238
Non-GA Resident24086344927095
Hall19688110524914
Cherokee1512548741415
Clayton15070136423411
Richmond14424273023742
Chatham14215107225310
Henry12996278015114
Whitfield1206012861345
Forsyth114191820851
Bibb10418112824824
Muscogee1021011042058
Clarke96611736673
Columbia826436189717
Douglas8047168510314
Bartow7576181312910
Floyd7525113111320
Houston7351268712424
Paulding7161319011410
Lowndes6458297010341
Jackson61166596910
Coweta60793544846
Barrow5838574751
Carroll573426559938
Walton56171225905
Newton534415191277
Glynn518265512612
Gordon4543971666
Troup450111711258
Dougherty444911332089
Walker4425412574
Fayette43661271757
Rockdale42465127411
Bulloch41178253923
Habersham3939142994
Catoosa3816243403
Coffee37548048715
Unknown327676490
Baldwin3143392733
Tift30789497412
Laurens305313651158
Murray3029449423
Polk29761047462
Spalding290613949313
Thomas2758585845
Colquitt27168004610
Effingham2678295361
Camden2460347193
Ware24501300828
Toombs24272856410
Stephens240570562
White2339115405
Chattahoochee21905912
Lumpkin216470241
Oconee2114665412
Wayne2043456484
Dawson1965131190
Liberty1959180311
Madison1941318197
Bryan1923302183
Franklin1873184255
Gilmer1841280345
Pickens1795457205
Decatur1760478469
Chattooga1744344463
Union159171451
Appling1567259432
Harris1559222310
Emanuel15495384612
Butts1527496492
Fannin1488105377
Sumter1477458733
Tattnall14462702514
Monroe1418409627
Upson140212387411
Peach1376469321
Hart13494482313
Haralson13447042522
Putnam1330226340
Ben Hill13204054210
Burke1318495188
Washington13112682918
Banks1296101201
Jefferson1273216392
Grady1261356325
Mitchell1261300543
Lee1259644351
Elbert1249560259
Jones1195208231
Rabun1189123232
McDuffie1163493253
Greene1120217263
Crisp10764582915
Jeff Davis1059340325
Cook1044376263
Meriwether1020317210
Worth1006375383
Pierce989901287
Lamar971464287
Dodge9587784425
Bacon907274214
Charlton900223137
Morgan89944582
Oglethorpe896189151
Berrien885429219
Dade84610981
Towns825812611
Brooks822246284
Early772121393
Pike757806158
Brantley712454203
Atkinson70216290
Hancock69954471
Bleckley687460307
Candler658119289
Johnson629261313
Stewart62880170
Evans62512496
Telfair620324336
Seminole618146121
Montgomery613114101
Clinch610131150
Screven60970114
Dooly602163244
Irwin596151128
Wilkinson590121180
Jenkins58462340
Turner516261251
Wilkes50622683
Miller50412021
McIntosh4907282
Long4867450
Pulaski485216256
Jasper48152868
Treutlen474140142
Terrell470148341
Heard467176111
Macon439128151
Lanier43116873
Twiggs42085164
Wheeler417118191
Crawford4057991
Wilcox4042602514
Taylor391212141
Randolph37683301
Lincoln368145112
Calhoun36768110
Echols3306722
Marion29269100
Talbot29266100
Warren2609772
Schley1658320
Clay1594130
Baker1374760
Glascock1039343
Webster743020
Taliaferro71800
Quitman576110

