UPDATE: Manhunt continues for armed and dangerous carjacking suspect that stemmed from Houston Co. into Florida

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The manhunt continues for Nicholas James Davis, 32, who is wanted in Alabama and Florida for attempted carjacking in Houston County, stolen vehicles in Jackson County, FL and Covington County, AL.

On Saturday June 26, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information on Davis being armed and dangerous in the area. Law enforcement learned of an attempted carjacking in Houston County by Davis earlier that day and was observed on Overpass Road, where he discarded a camper, that was reported stolen out of Jackson County Saturday morning.

Nicholas James Davis wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies

A deputy responding to the area saw the suspect turn into a field where he abandoned a white Ford pickup truck with a flatbed, that is believed to be stolen out of Illinois and fled on foot.

The deputy detained a female suspect from the vehicle, Ashley Marie Hop, and confirmed the identity of the driver as Davis. Hop was in possession of a firearm and Davis is suspected to be armed with a handgun, he also has numerous warrants out of Illinois for violation of parole, investigators said.

Numerous agencies out of north Florida were involved in a BOLO manhunt, including the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and a K-9 tracking team from Jackson County.

Later Saturday afternoon, a homeowner informed law enforcement that a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 LTZ 4X4 had been stolen from Wilmington Court, southeast of Campbellton, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Davis abandoned the truck in Covington County and stole a GMC Yukon in Florala. Davis then traveled to Andalusia where he stole a 2004 Ford Mustang convertible with a grey body and a black top with an Alabama license plate 23CF949.

Nicholas James Davis wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies

Barbour County Sheriff’s Office told WDHN that Davis was last seen Monday afternoon in Clio at a convenience store, driving the stolen Ford Mustang.

Multiple agencies have reported Davis to be armed and dangerous with zero reservations about taking someone’s life. If any contact is made with this suspect, do not approach but notify your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Nicholas James Davis wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should immediately contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or toll free at 888-804-8494. You can also contact Dothan Area Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.